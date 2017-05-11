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All Photos/exterior/siding material : stone/roofline : flat

Exterior Stone Siding Material Flat Roofline Design Photos and Ideas

The cantilevered addition was kept, and another bedroom added to the second floor over the existing house. Parks collaborated with Fort Structures to ensure that the third addition would sync with the rest of the house, replicating the window placement to make them sit between the roof beams, while still meeting current code and insulating the ceiling.
The architect removed the clunky addition enclosing the front door and reinstated the original door and sidelites. New and restored board-and-batten siding is painted Roycroft Bronze Green by Sherwin Williams.
Concrete and travertine slabs were installed on the exterior, alongside an ipe deck with mahogany railings.
The unusual floor plan includes a long gallery that wraps a grassy courtyard. The family commissioned an aluminum sculpture by Los Angeles–based artist Evan Holloway for the space.
Facade of the house
this Bangkok home belies its urban location, with resort-style elements like a swimming pool and plenty of greenery to recreate the feel of the homeowner's favorite idyllic retreats
A sculpture from the owners' collection greets quests in the double-height entry foyer
Escalante Escape exterior
Escalante Escape exterior
Escalante Escape exterior
Escalante Escape exterior
Escalante Escape exterior
Escalante Escape exterior
Escalante Escape exterior
The facade of the home features rammed earth walls that were designed to blend in with the landscape.
"We wanted Brininstool + Lynch to honor the original intent while transforming it into an even better version of itself," says the client. "Clean it up, balance it out, modernize the systems, create more views out to the landscape, and introduce one big, new element: A gorgeous whole-house terrazzo floor, to pull it all together."
"The combination of the low, sprawling midcentury ranch with a more than one-acre expanse of mature palms just spoke to us. Everything felt like it belonged right there and nowhere else," explains the owner.
Garcia clad the ADU’s exterior with a local Texas limestone, similar in color and texture to the main house, “just to tie the two together visually,” says the architect.
The strip between the glass panels is Ipe, same as the deck, it’s just retained its original hue beneath the four-foot-deep overhangs. The deck is wrapped in a steel channel, in a nod to the steel used inside.
Architect Matt Garcia designed a 540-square-foot ADU for a musician’s 1960s ranch style home in Ashland. The large lot size, about an acre, meant that Garcia could have doubled the size of the new build, but he preferred the challenge of keeping it smaller.
A Genesis GV80 sits in front of the deep-set, two-story garage of the Foust Residence. Preproduction model with optional features shown.
The concrete-heavy entrance is softened by the green landscaping.
The bouquet canyon stone pays tribute to the midcentury-modern era when the home was built.
Project designer Wayne Chevalier kept automobile elegance in mind as he remodeled the Malibu Crest residence. Here, he exits a Genesis GV80 parked in front of the garage. Preproduction model with optional features shown.
The exposed concrete framework cantilevers dramatically from the stone walls.
"In a sense, we treated earth as one of our materials," says Vaitsos. "We figured out how much earth we needed to excavate in order to position this house here. And then we used it to transform the landscape a little bit." This was done to create as little waste as possible.
Each cell denotes a different area inside the house below it and is planted with a different species of aromatic plant from which essential oils can be extracted. The landscaped roof also helps to insulate the home and blend it into the environment.
The circular insertions are custom operable skylights that allow for daylighting and passive cooling.
The Orchard Corral is just below the house, and is home to a large grove of olive trees for olive oil and white wine production. Many of the island restaurants serve the olive oil.
Located on a steeply sloping site near Bronte Beach, the Tree House is perfectly sited for Madeleine’s outdoorsy family.
"Being up against the side of the hill gives the garden a lot of shelter and creates a warm microclimate," King says. "This allows a broad range of local species to flower alongside non-native species such as a lemon and olives trees in pots which can be brought into the Reading Room during the cooler months."
The library’s charred timber cladding contrasts with the pale limestone of the adjacent existing house.
The garden library that architect George King designed to accompany a 17th-century limestone house and its surrounding gardens in England is clad with charred timber and large glass doors that slide open and connect the structure to the outdoors.
Aalto was not only responsible for the architecture and the furnishings—he also designed the landscaping.
An exterior view of Maison Louis Carré as it delicately integrates into the surrounding landscape.
Aalto designed Maison Louis Carré with an immense lean-to roof made of blue Normandy slate, "pitched in imitation of the landscape itself". The facade is built from white bricks and marble, while the base and parts of the walls are Chartres limestone.
Exterior Side View with Outdoor Pool and Patio
MidCentury Modern Summer Home in Gibson Island, MD
"When summer comes around, it gets progressively nestled in the forest, without ever losing views of the vineyard below," says Timothee.
"15% of those stones are from the original house," says Timothee. "We dismantled the existing structure looking out for those rare elements, which were then added to the masonry once the foundations were poured."
Known as the Gillman Residence, the midcentury home was recently restored by Thomboy Properties and is now seeking a new buyer.
"The home is angled to capture the winter sun and the summer shade," Ana says.
The couple, who both have engineering backgrounds, enjoyed sharing their ideas with the architects. The result is their Hill Country dream home.
Olympia Prairie Home exterior
Olympia Prairie Home exterior
Olympia Prairie Home exterior
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