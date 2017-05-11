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All Photos/exterior/siding material : stone/roof material : green

Exterior Stone Siding Material Green Roof Material Design Photos and Ideas

The exposed concrete framework cantilevers dramatically from the stone walls.
"In a sense, we treated earth as one of our materials," says Vaitsos. "We figured out how much earth we needed to excavate in order to position this house here. And then we used it to transform the landscape a little bit." This was done to create as little waste as possible.
Each cell denotes a different area inside the house below it and is planted with a different species of aromatic plant from which essential oils can be extracted. The landscaped roof also helps to insulate the home and blend it into the environment.
The circular insertions are custom operable skylights that allow for daylighting and passive cooling.
The Orchard Corral is just below the house, and is home to a large grove of olive trees for olive oil and white wine production. Many of the island restaurants serve the olive oil.
Home Studio by Manuel Cervantes Estudio #DwellDesignAwards2020
The crumbling stone walls of a 17th-century farmhouse in the remote countryside of Dumfries, Scotland, presented a unique renovation opportunity for Lily Jencks Studio and Nathanael Dorent Architecture, the teams behind this project. Rather than demolish the old walls, they inserted a crisp, modern home within them, so as to emphasize the site's history and passage of time.
In order to achieve a contemporary exterior while still keeping a feeling of warmth, Martin Gomez Arquitectos chose to use dark metal, black flagstone, and lapacho wood as cladding.
The upper floor is wrapped in glass, with the exception of the solid wood front door and the cantilevering roof.
The home's two volumes are distinct not only in their orientation, but also in their materiality. The lower level is wrapped in stone, while the upper level is composed of glass.
The new home is composed of two rectangular volumes stacked on top of each other.
Link Farm House by Slade Architecture
Tucked away on the edge of a small lake surrounded by mountains and topped off with a grass-covered roof, this hunting cabin designed by Snøhetta is made with locally sourced stones.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
IF House - Photo 18
IF House - Photo 11
A concrete box.
A sneak peak.
Stone and concrete.
Desertic .
The building's modern exterior cladding contrasts dramatically with the existing ruins.
A shell of concrete in the desert
Edgewood House Mill Valley, CA
Edgewood House Mill Valley, CA
Villa H | street view