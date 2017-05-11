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All Photos/exterior/siding material : stone/pools, tubs, showers : concrete

Exterior Stone Siding Material Concrete Pools, Tubs, Showers Design Photos and Ideas

Michèle Monory’s Chinon farmhouse is an idyllic getaway from her home basein Paris. After she inherited the property and centuries-old structure from her father, she hired Matali Crasset, who runs a cutting-edge architecture and design firm, to update the living spaces.
The main level of the Franklin Mountain House is built with volcanic rock basalt and granite from the region.