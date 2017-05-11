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All Photos/exterior/siding material : stone/landscapes : shrubs

Exterior Stone Siding Material Shrubs Design Photos and Ideas

The Casa Cuatro sits above a 180-foot cliff that overlooks the Pacific Ocean. The locally quarried stone makes the house blend in with the landscape and acts as a thermal-mass wall, absorbing heat during the day and releasing it through the evening.