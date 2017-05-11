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All Photos/exterior/siding material : stone/building type : tiny home

Exterior Stone Siding Material Tiny Home Design Photos and Ideas

The teak front door of the existing house offsets the stone walls, lending warmth and texture.
A second tiny house is set within an existing structure and contains a kitchen, dining area, and bathroom.
Garcia clad the ADU’s exterior with a local Texas limestone, similar in color and texture to the main house, “just to tie the two together visually,” says the architect.
The strip between the glass panels is Ipe, same as the deck, it’s just retained its original hue beneath the four-foot-deep overhangs. The deck is wrapped in a steel channel, in a nod to the steel used inside.
Architect Matt Garcia designed a 540-square-foot ADU for a musician’s 1960s ranch style home in Ashland. The large lot size, about an acre, meant that Garcia could have doubled the size of the new build, but he preferred the challenge of keeping it smaller.
"Being up against the side of the hill gives the garden a lot of shelter and creates a warm microclimate," King says. "This allows a broad range of local species to flower alongside non-native species such as a lemon and olives trees in pots which can be brought into the Reading Room during the cooler months."
The library’s charred timber cladding contrasts with the pale limestone of the adjacent existing house.
The garden library that architect George King designed to accompany a 17th-century limestone house and its surrounding gardens in England is clad with charred timber and large glass doors that slide open and connect the structure to the outdoors.
ICON's 3D-printed home is both a proof of concept, as well as an expression of 3D printing's capabilities to execute curved, unique designs.
Wood-framed windows sit within the home's 3D-printed walls. ICON expects its proprietary mortar to have the same durability as traditional concrete masonry (if not better).