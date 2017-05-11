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All Photos/exterior/siding material : stone/building type : beach house

Exterior Stone Siding Material Beach House Design Photos and Ideas

Set on the shores of Puerto Escondido, Casona Sforza is a restorative escape inspired by ancient traditions.
The exposed concrete framework cantilevers dramatically from the stone walls.
"In a sense, we treated earth as one of our materials," says Vaitsos. "We figured out how much earth we needed to excavate in order to position this house here. And then we used it to transform the landscape a little bit." This was done to create as little waste as possible.
Each cell denotes a different area inside the house below it and is planted with a different species of aromatic plant from which essential oils can be extracted. The landscaped roof also helps to insulate the home and blend it into the environment.
The circular insertions are custom operable skylights that allow for daylighting and passive cooling.
The Orchard Corral is just below the house, and is home to a large grove of olive trees for olive oil and white wine production. Many of the island restaurants serve the olive oil.
Casey Brown Architecture designed the Hart House, a modern update to the one-room Australian beach shack that overlooks Great Mackerel Beach. The contemporary home mimics the shack vernacular with its simple, boxy construction that’s wrapped in a protective shell of corrugated metal.
The boxes are stacked at angles to frame distinct views.
Access to the four-story home is via a gently meandering path or an elevator from the lower level to the main entrance. "One of the main challenges was the slope of the plot," says the firm. "The complexity of the geometry forced a very detailed topographic [survey]."
The beach shack's corrugated metal shell is detailed with curved edges. The building faces northeast to take advantage of ample sunlight and ocean views.
The house also comes with a dock.
Wright's sketches called for an external stair off of the cantilevered section. Massaro nixed the stairs due to modern building codes.
Foraging for mangoes, dipping into the pool, gazing out at a misty volcano—if any of this sounds like your idea of paradise, then a trip to Isleta El Espino on Lake Nicaragua is most definitely in order. Co-owned by brother and sister duo Andrew and Kristin Werner, this three-room property embodies idyllic luxury in an eco-conscious setting, offering the serenest of island experiences. El Espino is an intimate place to stay, home to just two thatched-roof treehouses and one bungalow. By the time you leave, everyone there will know you by name.
IF House - Photo 18
IF House - Photo 11
The home's siting marks a transition from the trees to the rolling fields that extend out to the distant waterfront.
The mix of cedar and stone help integrate the dwelling into its natural setting.
The home cantilevers out over the series of stone-retaining walls.
The first floor is made up of glass walls that allow the site to appear to remain uninterrupted.
A sneak peak.
Stone and concrete.
Just a 45-minute drive from Los Cabos International Airport, Amanvari offers an atypical experience in a truly surreal landscape. From sailing and fishing to diving with whales, going for a dip under waterfalls to exploring ponds with a resident biologist, this is the ultimate getaway for explorers who are also looking for some serious R&R in a private sanctuary.
Designed by architect Nikitas Hatzimichalis, these villas are designed to work in harmony with the complex topography of a lush Greek island on the Aegean Sea. It effectively higlights views of the Skiathos beaches and coast of Pelion. Each villa has its own swimming pool that overlooks the sea, and is ensconced by green verandas for added privacy.
Street Entrance
The two-foot-thick stacked stone walls constructed by Reed Hilderbrand nod to the masonry-free walls common in Revolutionary-era New England.