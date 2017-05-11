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All Photos/exterior/siding material : metal/siding material : vinyl

Exterior Metal Siding Material Vinyl Siding Material Design Photos and Ideas

JD Composites clad the exterior with aluminum and vinyl siding for looks, however the composite prefab panels could have been simply coated with stucco.
Saulnier and German built the Recycled House on 1.46 acres of oceanfront property on family land in Meteghan River, Nova Scotia.
The exterior shell of the house is composed of nearly 200 panels made of recycled plastic bottles. Smaller panels were used for the eaves of the home.