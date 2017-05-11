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All Photos/exterior/siding material : metal/siding material : stucco

Exterior Metal Siding Material Stucco Siding Material Design Photos and Ideas

Architects Carlos Cottet and Victoria Iachetti of Cottet Iachetti transformed an old house in the quiet Agronomía neighborhood of Buenos Aires into a modern white-walled residence with straight lines and carefully placed windows.
Wedged with precision between the existing garage and pool, the narrow new structure is only 13 feet wide.
The “maintenance-optional” Shou Sugi Ban siding is something the homeowners can enjoy from both the ADU and the main house. “The burnt wood exteriors face our house as we look out at the ADU, and we love seeing how the light reflects on it throughout the day,” they say.
Glazed sliding doors connect the living spaces to an outdoor deck built with Silvertop ash. Setbacks allow for “deep pockets of garden,” according to the architects.
The architects also minimized the appearance of the street-facing garages by concealing the western townhouse’s carport behind a timber picket gate and seamlessly integrating the other fully enclosed garage into the facade. Here is a close-up of the deeply recessed eastern townhouse entrance with the concealed carport to the left.
“The brick detailing at the entries, together with rich timber and crisp white cladding, inverts the cul-de-sac palette but plays along,” note the architects.
The ground-floor volume is covered warm timber surfaces and stucco render with a Dulux Surfmist paint finish.
Following the example of the neighboring homes, the architects placed the upper floor slightly behind the ground-floor volume. Although the new roof is only 47 inches taller than its single-story predecessor, it allows for a second story.
Designed by Fowler and Ward, this affordable two-unit home provides a beautiful solution to the Melbourne’s housing shortage.
The Edgecliff Residence by Miró Rivera Architects is divided into three levels, with the guest quarters at ground level, living spaces on the second floor, and the master suite at the highest level.
The front, street-side view of the home reveals little about its true design.
Windsor Residence by Dick Clark + Associates
Windsor Residence by Dick Clark + Associates
Windsor Residence by Dick Clark + Associates
Windsor Residence by Dick Clark + Associates
Throughout the day, the volume enclosed by the screen is alternately camouflaged and highlighted as the reflective metal responds to changes in the sun and sky. On a clear day, the shimmering screen provides a stark contrast to blue sky. But in the soft light of sunrise and sunset, the screen appears to dissolve.
Lago Vista by Dick Clark + Associates
007 House by Dick Clark + Associates
007 House by Dick Clark + Associates
007 House by Dick Clark + Associates
Most of the year, the family keep the sliding glass doors—which span 16 feet from the living room to the exterior deck—of their Tampa dwelling open, giving it the aura of a Sarasota Modern home. Stunning cantilevered overhangs, in the spirit of Paul Rudolph's Umbrella House, help tame the sun.
Add/Subtract House by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Charles Davis Smith
Add/Subtract House by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Charles Davis Smith
Add/Subtract House by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Charles Davis Smith
Add/Subtract House by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Charles Davis Smith
Add/Subtract House by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Charles Davis Smith
“Most homeowners would tear the whole thing down and start fresh,” says Brillhart. “But it made for a much more interesting project, preserving a little bit of Russell’s legacy and then adding two new wings on each side of the building.” An Ipe fence now lines the front of the property, and the two-story wing can be just glimpsed through the trees on the left.
The gabled roof form, wrapped in metal panels and perforated metal screens, appears to hover above a simple extension of the original house.
Exterior Front
Exterior Front
Northeast FaçadeIn a naturally fragmented and disconnected context, the Gafarim House offers monolithic, opaque volumes to the street, citing the compact, parallelepipedic masses of northern Portuguese popular architecture and adjusting its scale to the surroundings.
"The facade is the direct expression of the innate order, as pursued by the atelier in all its designs," says Aliabadi. "In the inside, one encounters the windows, the 'eyes' to the outside, in various moments of the routine."
Stepped outdoor terraces, with landscaping by Colin Okashimo Associates, wrap the house’s curves, and also act as a buffer for floodwaters.
The project's prime, corner lot real estate dictated the organization of the separate living quarters. The main house's driveway and entryway, for example, are located on Maude Street, giving permanent residents a sense of privacy.
Spacious windows and a slotted facade provide curbside appeal at every angle.
Maude Street House by Murray Legge
Architect Neal Schwartz was tasked with designing a family guesthouse with both an aging relative and a wheelchair user in mind; at a maximum size of 775 square feet per the local zoning regulations, the home would need to be a single-level structure but also deal with the connection between the main house and the guest house. The solution was a new garage with a breezeway that connected to the guest house, all at the same level, and with a sculptural opening in the roof of the breezeway for light and air.
Overall, the design strove to preserve some of the character of the original front facade while allowing a contemporary structure to unfold.
The design of the remodel negotiates a 12-foot drop from the front of the lot to the back with a modified roof form that allows for three stories.
TThe first modern construction in historic Hyde Park, the forward-thinking residence unabashedly volunteers a fresh point of view in the architectural dialogue of the neighborhood.
The home's dramatic eastern elevation asserts a more commanding presence with expansive glazing on both levels, boldly "opening up" to visitors and passersby.
Situated on a corner lot with two "front yards," the home is uniquely positioned to make distinctive statements from each street-facing vantage point. The home's southern entry features modest glazing and warm, cedar accents.
The home's horizontal massing, tastefully in rhythm with the neighborhood, complements the scale of existing homes in the historic enclave.
A "grand oak," one of seven mature oak trees dotted around the property, towers majestically over the home. This tree, vehemently protected by the city, would play a prominent role in site planning.
Gropius’ Bauhaus building in Dessau is a mecca for design lovers.
The Bauhaus bus will travel the world, visiting four cities in celebration of the school's centenary year.
Berlin-based architect Van Bo Le-Mentzel designed the 161-square-foot bus version of the iconic workshop wing of the Bauhaus school building in Dessau.
Designed by Bauhaus founding director Walter Gropius, the school embodies the movement's core principles and values.
front elevation - towards south
east elevation - volumes and textures....
front elevation towards south....
The gardens include a "tiny little forest" that obscures the home from the street level, and a small, oblong pond in the backyard, which is inspired by the shape of a Tylenol pill.
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