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All Photos/exterior/siding material : metal/roofline : saltbox

Exterior Metal Siding Material Saltbox Roofline Design Photos and Ideas

The power for the tiny home–on–wheels comes from a standard RV-style hookup.
Ala Köl, the most recent design imagined by Tiny House Baluchon for a couple who love to travel, is clad with black aluminum, cedar, and glass.
French builder Baluchon created Ala Köl for their clients’ life on the road.
The owners of Kew East House, a triple-story, 2,853-square-foot home in the Melbourne suburb from which it gets its name, are a couple with two teenagers who sought to maximize their wonderful, parkland views and add an internal "granny flat" on the ground floor.
A layering of old and new, solid and transparent are evident in the play of materials and form. The original brick walls remain, wrapped by the wood- and metal-clad addition.
The public spaces are all located on the ground level. The home fully opens up to the private garden.
Gull-wing doors flank a three-quarter-size mattress that sleeps two adults.
The Monokuro House blends minimalist, Japanese-inspired architecture with indoor/outdoor California living.
Architect Jesse Garlick’s rural Washington vacation home references its rugged surroundings. The steel cladding has developed a patina similar to the ochre-red color of bedrock found in the area.
The architects designed an asymmetrical roof so as to avoid shading the neighbors' backyard. Note how the window awnings appear to peel up and away from the facade.
Overall, the design strove to preserve some of the character of the original front facade while allowing a contemporary structure to unfold.
The design of the remodel negotiates a 12-foot drop from the front of the lot to the back with a modified roof form that allows for three stories.
A close-up of the brickwork which is broken up by the unique, randomized brick coursing to help blend old and new bricks.
Bricks from the original bungalow were salvaged and repurposed.
Liddicoat and Goldhill's home in the Victoria Park conservation area sports a steeply slanted roofline.
The back of Makers House features large amounts of glazing.
The facades of Kew East House are banded with interlocking, metal panel fascias that weave it into the streetscape.
In contrast to its heavily glazed north facade, the home's other three sides are closed off from view for privacy.
"Both the deep-set windows and the brise soleil, in addition to the back canted wall, help to control solar gain."
A glimpse of the entrance at dusk from the south elevation. To the right is a swimming pool shielded behind wooden fencing.
A view of a gravel walkway and the entrance that leads to a covered pathway. "The entry side is hyper minimal and mysterious with slight glimpses out from within, providing only a tease on approach from the road," says the firm.
"The dark silhouette of the fortress-like structure [is] one of few things seen through the thick fog," add the architects.
Extra-dark bronze standing-seam metal partly clads the home and creates an armored appearance.
Located on the southern shore of Nova Scotia in Kingsburg, Treow Brycg is set in wild landscape of rocks, the sea, and tall grasses.
The tapered limestone chimney draws inspiration from an existing shed built of dry-stacked local stone.
The screen porch extends out from the living room into the heart of the home.
"The porch’s distinctive 30-foot peak is discernible from a great distance, and its rhythmic, horizontal cypress slats are a contemporary interpretation of traditional vented gables," add the architects.
An 8-kW solar array powers the majority of the home's annual energy use, while a five-ton geothermal system provides mechanical heating and cooling. A 30,000-gallon rainwater collection system feeds the home with 200 gallons of purified water daily.
A waste-management plan has been developed to minimize, mitigate, and/or completely eliminate construction waste, while also properly disposing unused materials.
White corrugated-aluminum siding and a standing-seam metal roof have been chosen for the exterior, as these materials are known for having a long lifespan and require low maintenance.
"Working within the restrictive budget, design was not sacrificed; rather, it inspired the team to find a vocabulary that was simple yet refined," adds the firm. "The exterior of the home is defined by clean lines, a sculptural gable roof, and a contrasting material palette of corrugated-aluminum and warm, locally sourced cypress. "
The distance between homes in the area allowed architect Felipe Assadi to make a grand gesture by painting the two-level house bright red to complement the intense green of the surrounding trees, and to "activate the relationship between the landscape and the project through contrast."
The houses in this area are very isolated, with no visual contact between houses.
Assadi says that the color red is commonly used for homes in this part of Chile.
In the rural, mountainous section of the San José de Maipo commune in Chile's Cordillera Province, houses are commonly set within plots as large as 58,920 square feet.