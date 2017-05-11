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All Photos/exterior/siding material : metal/roofline : flat

Exterior Metal Siding Material Flat Roofline Design Photos and Ideas

The old and new volumes are clearly distinct in style. Visual connection is created by the the vertical rhythm of the new cladding echoing the timber work on the original gable roof, and the neutral color palette.
Architect Ana Sawaia restored the screens to their original color, and swapped in stacking glass doors on the main level so it opens seamlessly to the garden.
The loft extension is arranged over two levels, with the form housing the study and terrace, and the upper front section the primary bedroom and en suite.
Architects Carlos Cottet and Victoria Iachetti of Cottet Iachetti transformed an old house in the quiet Agronomía neighborhood of Buenos Aires into a modern white-walled residence with straight lines and carefully placed windows.
The house is partially off-grid, with all water collected on site and all sewage treated and disposed of on site.
Arriving at the cabin is now a joyous ritual. “Every time we push the gates back and see the view it’s this sense of ‘we’ve arrived’,” Matt says.
The cabin hovers over the site on stilts, giving it a floating effect.
Completed in just six weeks by Australian practice Archiblox, this modest prefab home is perched atop cliffs with prime views of Avalon Beach, just a short drive away from Sydney. Oriented east to west to maximize cross ventilation, the house is clad in marine-grade Colorbond Ultra steel and Queensland blue gum to protect against the elements.
A Go-Box can be transported to different locations easily, making it an ideal alternative for "van life
Floor-to-ceiling glazing and a linear skylight help welcome the landscape within the cabin’s small footprint.
The exterior’s concrete walls pick up on the tones of the rocks that emerge from the surrounding hillside.
The concrete-and-steel home by Faulkner Architects gives one family a refined escape in the mountains of Northern California.
In the midst of the pandemic, a family leverages industry connections and modular construction to quickly rebuild a cliffside getaway on a fire-ravaged site in the Kogelberg Biosphere Reserve.
Pine and gravel sleepers follow the site’s natural slope, weaving through the existing pine trees until reaching the home’s entrance.
Copper cladding will patina over time. Horizontally articulated windows and standing seams give the facade a sleek, streamlined presence.
On the exterior, floating steel siding shields the home from the elements while allowing fresh air to flow in and out.
Fifteen years ago, the “rickety” cabins that the family had built over the years on their lakeside property were reassessed as lakeshore homes, and the family’s taxes soared. They decided to subdivide the lots—they sold two, and three of her brothers took lakeside lots, while Diane and another brother took back lots. The old boxcar has been preserved and encased in one of her brother’s lake homes. “I didn’t want to build a lake house,” she says. “I wanted to give my grandchildren the old boxcar experience of freedom and simplicity. I wanted them to be able to hear the wind, feel the rain, and be one step from nature.”
To the front, the gardens are laid around a central lawn with a circling driveway which provides parking. There is also a garage for family cars.
"The owner wanted the front door to match the same yellow of Caterpillar, the heavy machinery company,
Airstream’s Flying Cloud 30FB Office travel trailer includes a designated workspace in the back corner.
Wexler and Harrison's original plan was to create affordable vacation homes for a growing middle class. When this home first went on the market with the others in 1962, it was competitively priced between $13,000 and $17,000. Today, the kitchen has been restored following guidelines from its original configuration, and the landscaping was updated in 2001 with Wexler's oversight.
To turn a home into a permanent residence for a family of four, Rama Estudio attached a prefab glass-and-steel box that extends into the surrounding wilderness.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Architect Grant Straghan, founder of DeDraft, designed an aluminum extension in London’s Walthamstow area for a librarian and an illustrator who had lived in the old terrace house for several years before they were ready to move forward with an expansion. After learning about the clients’ affinity for green, Straghan selected a pale-toned paint to decorate the exterior in the residents’ favorite color.</span>
The main bedroom on the second floor takes advantage of the curtain wall's openness.
A wraparound veranda bordered with glass give additional outdoor space.
"The composite structure is extraordinarily durable,
The prefab office is perfectly suited for the rugged, remote site and integrates seamlessly into the backyard.
We'll be continually working on the landscape, keeping it as natural as possible,
"We have developed a taste for Nordic style and have tried to stay true to that aesthetic, without being precious,
Darkwood Residence appeared on Grand Designs Australia (GDA). GDA looks for projects that have specific requirements. They reside in a great location and they showcase talented Australian architects - especially those that combine architectural creativity and innovation in design or materials. GDA also seeks emotional involvement from the owner: since Matt Collins undertook the building project, Darkwood Residence has that quality in abundance!
Front approach reveals entry bridge and house in the woods.
Fin wall shields porch from westerly breezes somewhat while maintaining views and providing lateral shear resistance.
Jetty-approach reveals axial views through to north woods in Pier Cove Valley.
House elevates to respect existing grades, drainage, and wildlife.
"My goal was to carry on the client’s family legacy by creating a very special place that took inspiration from the landscape,” explains architect Tom Kundig.
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