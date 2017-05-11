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All Photos/exterior/siding material : metal/material : metal

Exterior Metal Siding Material Metal Design Photos and Ideas

The Thermo Alu75 from Zola Windows delivers tremendous value in a triple pane, thermally broken aluminum system. With R-11 glass standard and R-15 quad glass optional, Thermo Alu75 can be offered in extremely large sizes. Supported by careful design and German precision hardware, the Thermo Alu75 offers expansive and versatile configurations, including Tilt & Turn windows (up to 5'x9') and Lift & Slide units up to 11' high and 30' wide, creating a wide, seamless transition between inside and out. It integrates seamlessly with Zola's matching Thermo Alu Lift & Slide Doors and Breeze Panel™ folding wall systems. http://www.zolawindows.com/thermoalu75/