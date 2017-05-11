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All Photos/exterior/siding material : green/siding material : wood

Exterior Green Siding Material Wood Siding Material Design Photos and Ideas

“The addition is oriented towards the sun and faces the original Californian bungalow, allowing you to look at the heritage house from the new part and vice versa,” said Welsch. “It combines two unlikely architectural expressions—the casualness and generosity of a lightweight timber-clad building with the heaviness of earth construction.”
Allen noted that the clients requested the use of VOC-free materials as an eco-friendly measure and a protective measure for a young child who has allergies. As a result, the team selected materials and finishes with a low environmental impact.
Tucked away on the edge of a small lake surrounded by mountains and topped off with a grass-covered roof, this hunting cabin designed by Snøhetta is made with locally sourced stones.
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From of House from Street
Garden View at Dusk
The home pays homage to the area's rural character, rich heritage, and building typology.
Exterior rear facade with reclaimed Cony Island boardwalk