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All Photos/exterior/siding material : green/siding material : metal

Exterior Green Siding Material Metal Siding Material Design Photos and Ideas

La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
IF House - Photo 12
IF House - Photo 20
IF House - Photo 10
IF House - Photo 07
IF House - Photo 05
IF House - Photo 09
IF House - Photo 02
IF House - Photo 01
In the Dolomite mountains, an angular copper-clad apartment building echoes the topography of its site. Photos by Hertha Hurnaus