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All Photos/exterior/siding material : green/siding material : concrete

Exterior Green Siding Material Concrete Siding Material Design Photos and Ideas

The two structures are connected by green space.
"By reversing the shape of the land and the house, we wanted to think about the relationship between house and nature and notion of form," said the firm.
The home's lower level is submerged in the hillside. The three bedrooms on the upper level have access to the roof terrace.
The 2,026-square-foot house is split into two structures, with an underground garage separating the two halves.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
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