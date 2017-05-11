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All Photos/exterior/siding material : green/roofline : flat

Exterior Green Siding Material Flat Roofline Design Photos and Ideas

The project was completed entirely remotely. Since then, the husband-and-wife team have moved back to Santiago, where they had met as young architects working for local firms.
“The addition is oriented towards the sun and faces the original Californian bungalow, allowing you to look at the heritage house from the new part and vice versa,” said Welsch. “It combines two unlikely architectural expressions—the casualness and generosity of a lightweight timber-clad building with the heaviness of earth construction.”
Homes exterior is updated for greater curb appeal.
A major challenge was dealing with arcane planning requirement that dictated the need for two off street parking spaces. Our solution was to design the front entry path that served as the second “parking” space and was then finished into entry path.
Entry way has a modern feel with custom door and lighting.
After traversing a winding drive, visitors to the Longhouse are greeted by views framed by open doorways.
Double-glazed windows are an important feature that help control the building’s interior climate.
The Longhouse is clad in Ampelite fiberglass-reinforced polycarbonate sheeting. Per the firm: "The smart gel-coated cladding provides different levels of UV and infrared resistance, and panels with different finishes have been deployed to optimize solar penetration and shading depending on the orientation of each facade and roof plane." This cools temperatures in summer and keeps warmth in winter.
The Daylesford Longhouse sits on 20 acres in central Victoria. It houses a boutique farm, garden kitchen, cooking school, reception venue, and home inside a single building that’s 110 meters long.
"By reversing the shape of the land and the house, we wanted to think about the relationship between house and nature and notion of form," said the firm.
The home's lower level is submerged in the hillside. The three bedrooms on the upper level have access to the roof terrace.
The 2,026-square-foot house is split into two structures, with an underground garage separating the two halves.
The master suite on the second level features a terrace and a lofted area.
The modern home is surrounded by acres of woodland.
The listing includes a separate guest cottage with a bright yellow door.
The home's signature shiny exterior is composed of energy-efficient insulating concrete forms.
Drawing upon solar efficiency studies, the architects designed deep eaves to shelter the large expanses of glass.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
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From of House from Street
Garden View at Dusk
The property was meant to fade into its surroundings, which it does at a distance.
Above the two-bay garage is a guest apartment (approximately 600 square feet.) that features a sleeping alcove, kitchen, bath, living room, laundry area, gas fireplace, and balcony.
The overhang assists in keeping the home cool in the summer, as it blocks some of the sunlight.
The home has a unique industrial aesthetic thanks to the use of eco-friendly structural insulated panels (SIPs) that are prefabricated off-site, manufactured with a minimum amount of waste, and then quickly assembled on the property.
Front house night view
Tall and surprisingly open, the Tel Aviv Town House by Pitsou Kedem Architects continues in the tradition of its Bauhaus-inspired neighbors with a white facade and black window frames.
Exterior rear facade with reclaimed Cony Island boardwalk