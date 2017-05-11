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All Photos/exterior/siding material : green/building type : prefab

Exterior Green Siding Material Prefab Design Photos and Ideas

Allen noted that the clients requested the use of VOC-free materials as an eco-friendly measure and a protective measure for a young child who has allergies. As a result, the team selected materials and finishes with a low environmental impact.
Tucked away on the edge of a small lake surrounded by mountains and topped off with a grass-covered roof, this hunting cabin designed by Snøhetta is made with locally sourced stones.