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All Photos/exterior/siding material : concrete/siding material : wood

Exterior Concrete Siding Material Wood Siding Material Design Photos and Ideas

Madeline, Alexandre, Camille and Leonard enjoy a moment of sunshine with their chickens.
The eastern cedar cladding will develop a gray patina over time.
At the back of the house, a portion of the basement is exposed, and the kitchen looks out from a large glass wall.
Cement plaster was used on the base of the exterior, with double-paned windows throughout.
The mid-section of the siding was done in a shou-sugi ban method. Custom brass was used for the awning, alongside a standing-seam metal roof.
The concrete-and-steel home by Faulkner Architects gives one family a refined escape in the mountains of Northern California.
A simple floor plan emphasizes the rugged materiality of this elongated, cabin-style home designed by <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Augusto Fernández Mas of K+A Diseño and Mauricio Miranda of MM Desarrollos</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;"> in Valle de Bravo.</span>
The holiday home is nestled into a narrow site in Buffalo Bay, a small beachside town near Buffelsbaai, with a Milkwood forest to the rear and the ocean to the front. The two living levels sit above a large garage/storage area on the lower ground floor and open completely out to the views.
Studiopietropoli created two houses on one site, each with fluid connections to the surrounding garden. A green roof creates a portico between them.
"The home noses out of the forest just a little bit, like it’s peeking out of the trees,” says architect Ray Calabro.
The home is nestled in a stand of cedar, pine, and Douglas fir trees. The family relocated a smaller cabin to make room for their new retreat, and they plan to convert the original structure into a game room for the kids.
The cabin’s exterior is clad in dark-stained western red cedar and fiber cement panels, and its cantilevered deck provides panoramic views.
Board-formed concrete provides a pleasing but not overly decorative finish for the backside of the lower level. The living room volume and concrete terrace sit atop the garage.
C.F. Møller Architects implements an abundance of brick in an homage to another of their projects, the elegant Aarhus University.
Set on a ridge overlooking a deep ravine, this summer home in Southern Iceland is surrounded by awe-inspiring scenery.
Stained cedar, ipe, and concrete form the palette of this modern, verdant 2,500-square-foot home in Kansas City. Indigenous wildflowers and native grasses grow on top of the structure; this planted roof also helps insulate the home and limited its energy needs.
The steel screen was "intended to be a framework for climbing plants and, as a result, create a filtered view—both in and out—from the oversized loft window," Melanie shares.
Both privacy screen and modern trellis, the slatted steel frame continues the angled geometry of the facade, extending the plane of the entrance and carport to the corner of the home. Concrete and clear-coated cedar slats complete the facade, and aluminum Ridge house numbers by Hsiaolin Chi for NakNak adorn the home's entrance.
Architect Todd Sussman and designer Melanie Ryan, creative founders of OPEN For Humans, bring their "Califloridian" sensibilities to Los Angeles, connecting to nature through the inclusion of multiple outdoor living areas. "We’ve met more people walking by as we’re in our own front garden!" shares Melanie.
TerraMai’s Faux Sugi Ban reclaimed redwood siding gives the Jungle Gym House its striking ebony appearance.
Navigating a tricky corner lot, the founders of OPEN For Humans create a live/work sanctuary that privileges outdoor spaces.
The custom sliding window screens, which shield from solar gain, were designed by the couple and are a modernized reference to the operable shutters that Denise remembers from her childhood in Austria. They first used the idea on one of their apartment buildings.
On the front facade, ground-faced concrete blocks contrast with cumaru wood tongue-and-groove siding.
A rear view of the home shows how the old structure is wrapped in corrugated Cor-Ten steel, marking it as an "artifact of the site," as John describes. The new residence gently slopes away from the neighboring house rather than towering over it.
Preproduction model with optional features shown.
The tower features a ladder for access to the utilities, and the roof is planted with native shrubs to soften the concrete construction and reflect the approach taken with the landscaping.
The exterior of the home features warm blackbutt timber cladding and crisp black metalwork. Each level of the home opens out to a deck or balcony, and the curved white balustrade outside the main bedroom is a contemporary take on the original architecture.
The trilevel home spills onto a grassy knoll that overlooks the Hollywood Hills and Downtown Los Angeles.
Silvano Zamò, third-generation winemaker at Le Vigne di Zamò winery, and his wife Brigitte tasked architecture firm GEZA with a holiday home on a hilltop location in the tiny northern Italian village of Camporosso, not far from the ski resort Monte Lussari.
The Western red cedar siding is covered in Cutek “Grey Mist” stain.
Accoya batten sliding screens cover the openings to better keep the interiors cool. “The streetscape to the front comprises an ad hoc mix of late Victorian and interwar dwellings, expressed in the design through the upper level’s angled walls and shifting roof form,” says Fox.
A photovoltaic roof array supplies 92% of the home’s electricity usage, with future plans to increase those capabilities with battery storage. There are also systems for rainwater harvesting and greywater recycling.
The front fence is made from sandblasted stainless-steel rods coated in a protective penetrating sealer. The fence is cantilevered out from a concrete beam below the garden, and the gate retracts into an underground pit. “It’s the first of its type in Australia,” says architect Tony Vella. “It was a work of precision to have these thin rods slide down into the ground through 30mm holes.”
The home incorporates a number of sustainable features. Glass walls are protected by concrete eave overhangs and automated external sun blinds. In addition, the heavily insulated walls, floors, and ceiling (with roof garden layers) add to the efficient energy performance of the home.
The home is located across from one of Melbourne’s bay beaches, and it needed to easily accommodate the family’s regular beach visits. “From morning swims to summer days on the beach, the home is intrinsically connected to the sun, water, and sand,” says architect Tony Vella.
The windows and doors feature an extruded aluminum-clad exterior that is finished with a durable 70% PVDF fluoropolymer coating in a Rustic color. The look is contrasted by light-colored stone covering the poolside patio.
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