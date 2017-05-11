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All Photos/exterior/siding material : concrete/siding material : stucco

Exterior Concrete Siding Material Stucco Siding Material Design Photos and Ideas

Architects Carlos Cottet and Victoria Iachetti of Cottet Iachetti transformed an old house in the quiet Agronomía neighborhood of Buenos Aires into a modern white-walled residence with straight lines and carefully placed windows.
At the back of the house, a portion of the basement is exposed, and the kitchen looks out from a large glass wall.
side facade view
The front of the home shows how the roof was lifted to maximize the views.
Natale and Caleb Ebel’s home in the Silverlake neighborhood of Los Angeles was built in 1922. It has 2 bedrooms/2 baths upstairs, and there’s 1 bedroom/1 bath on the lower level, which can work as a separate private suite for family from out-of-town, or a studio for the couple.
While the home is located in a ranch-style neighborhood surrounded by other houses, the plots are large enough to make it feel like a remote area. “Before we started designing, we brought tents and camped on-site,” says architect Ryan Bollom. “You can watch the sun rise over the east hills, set over the west hills, and enjoy the stars at night. The place just brings a sense of calm and relaxation.”
The color of the plaster and the use of landscaped elements help to soften the rectilinear form and minimize the impact of the building on the neighborhood. Creeping fig vines help ground the home to the site, and as they grow they will camouflage the mass of the built form.
The original home on the site was developed in 1936 as a 1,250-square-foot residence with two bedrooms and one and a half bathrooms. Architect Joseph Dangaran wanted to respect this modest scale when he designed a new home for his family.
A sequence of steel beams and columns supporting the first-floor addition extend 1.5 meters from the home, creating an outdoor terrace beneath. Clear polycarbonate sheeting is installed between two of the beams, protecting the terrace from rain and sun.
Determining the structural integrity of the original brick dairy was paramount to the design of the new addition perched above. The existing brick walls, footings, and roof structure were all assessed, and steel features prominently in the extension to ensure stability.
The dairy is juxtaposed against the “modern industrial” extension, which is clad in Cemintel Barestone panels. The original facade and windows of the dairy bring a unique character to the project.
The 2,022-square-foot home has three bedrooms and three baths. The exterior facade was kept as is in the remodel.
Clarissa and Peter live in one of the units and plan to rent the second unit, which is almost a mirror image of the first.
Windsor Residence by Dick Clark + Associates
Windsor Residence by Dick Clark + Associates
007 House by Dick Clark + Associates
Since Courtyard House is on a street that gets daily traffic from a nearby school, the home is protected by a concrete masonry wall that shields a courtyard, pool, and patio.
Wide glass apertures connect the living and dining room to the new backyard.
Law Estates Wines spans 55 acres with full panoramic views of the Paso Robles countryside. The building reflects that of their varietals—showcasing natural characteristics in minimalist style. The design is a direct response to the natural materials of the site, its hillside topography, and climatic influences of the sun and wind.
“Most homeowners would tear the whole thing down and start fresh,” says Brillhart. “But it made for a much more interesting project, preserving a little bit of Russell’s legacy and then adding two new wings on each side of the building.” An Ipe fence now lines the front of the property, and the two-story wing can be just glimpsed through the trees on the left.
The two structures are connected by green space.
Luigi Rosselli Architects used sliding perforated plywood shutters on the addition at the back of the house to create a contemporary look while also letting in light.
"By reversing the shape of the land and the house, we wanted to think about the relationship between house and nature and notion of form," said the firm.
The home's lower level is submerged in the hillside. The three bedrooms on the upper level have access to the roof terrace.
The 2,026-square-foot house is split into two structures, with an underground garage separating the two halves.
A peek of the Axiom Desert House from the exterior, with the beautiful San Jacinto mountain range in the distance.
front elevation - towards south
west elevation
east elevation - volumes and textures....
front elevation towards south....
"Clad in economical fiber-cement siding, the ADU reaches down to the ground, while the stucco cladding of the garage reaches up, forming a semi-enclosed entry sequence," says Martin.
Near the main house, James Turrell’s pyramidal Skyspace structure invites visitors into its dark recess for a chance to view the heavens through a perspective-altering cutout. Most of Murren’s museum-quality art collection is inside the house, including a Robert Rauschenberg piece, a set of Andy Warhol prints, and a hologram by Turrell. Image courtesy of Jill Paider.
Lanefab Design/Build demolished the existing carport and replaced it with a new addition that included the new entry, dining room, family room, mud room, and garage.
The main entry to the east includes an outdoor kitchen and dining area, as well as an aviary for the owners' birds.
The stainless steel canopy fascia hides the rooftop photovoltaic solar panels.
Facade at dusk from street
exterior view of the house
Exterior facade from yard side
Master balcony designed to give the experience of being in and living below the canopy of a tree. The windows are positioned and oriented to allow the ocean breezes to flow through the home
A back view of the house reveals its glass facade and perch on the hillside overlooking East Honolulu.
Another view of the studio.
Entry door, with visual cues of a stair and platform to welcome visitors and elevate them to the living level upon entry.
Near the main house, James Turrell’s pyramidal Skyspace structure invites visitors into its dark recess for a chance to view the heavens through a perspective-altering cutout. Most of Murren’s museum-quality art collection is inside the house, including a Robert Rauschenberg piece, a set of Andy Warhol prints, and a hologram by Turrell.
Front view of the House at Los Cisnes right before dawn