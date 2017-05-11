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All Photos/exterior/siding material : concrete/roofline : saltbox

Exterior Concrete Siding Material Saltbox Roofline Design Photos and Ideas

In contrast to its heavily glazed north facade, the home's other three sides are closed off from view for privacy.
"Both the deep-set windows and the brise soleil, in addition to the back canted wall, help to control solar gain."
A glimpse of the entrance at dusk from the south elevation. To the right is a swimming pool shielded behind wooden fencing.
A view of a gravel walkway and the entrance that leads to a covered pathway. "The entry side is hyper minimal and mysterious with slight glimpses out from within, providing only a tease on approach from the road," says the firm.
"The dark silhouette of the fortress-like structure [is] one of few things seen through the thick fog," add the architects.
Extra-dark bronze standing-seam metal partly clads the home and creates an armored appearance.
Located on the southern shore of Nova Scotia in Kingsburg, Treow Brycg is set in wild landscape of rocks, the sea, and tall grasses.