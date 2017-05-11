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All Photos/exterior/siding material : concrete/roofline : curved

Exterior Concrete Siding Material Curved Roofline Design Photos and Ideas

Dellekamp + Schleich built this C-shaped weekend getaway in Valle de Bravo with a central courtyard that prioritizes play.
C.F. Møller Architects implements an abundance of brick in an homage to another of their projects, the elegant Aarhus University.
Designed in the 1950s by British firm Chamberlin, Powell, and Bon, the Barbican Estate in East London is one of the largest examples of the brutalist style. Construction extended through the ’70s, and the complex was officially opened by the Queen in 1982. Today, it remains highly coveted for its unique aesthetic and convenient location.
On a plateau three hours outside Mexico City, architect Fernanda Canales created a wild, nature-fueled vacation home for her family surrounding four courtyards. Celebrating the flat, rugged environs, she melded a facade of red, broken brick with warm concrete and wood interiors. To add extra height, she turned to terra-cotta tiled barrel vaults.
Niko Architect and landscape firm Ecopochva designed a Moscow home that doesn’t play by the rectilinear rules of conventional architecture. Vegetation blankets the home’s concrete form, and its walls sweep upward and outward to become roofs. Molded floor-to-ceiling windows curve to grant panoramic views of the backyard and swimming pool.
Wave House | Olson Kundig
Wave House | Olson Kundig
Wave House | Olson Kundig
The landscape engulfs the strategically positioned home, hiding it from the street and from nearby neighbors.
The barrel-vaulted roofs that top the bedroom wing and the living areas help collect rainwater into the underground cistern and "create a new topography."
Located on a relatively flat and remote 2.5-acre plot, Casa Terreno occupies two temperate zones (forest and prairie) on a sparsely populated mountain in Valle de Bravo, Mexico.
The home's sloping roofline sweeps upward from an enclosed courtyard. The character of the house changes as light hits the mix of materials—from rough stone to sleek black aluminum—throughout the day, giving it a sense of constant motion.
An abandoned airport terminal at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport was reborn as the TWA Hotel, a stylish stay that harkens on the romance of flying when it was still a novelty. Paying homage to the original architecture of the 1962 building designed by architect Eero Saarinen, JFK's only on-airport hotel is complete with midcentury modern guest rooms, a 10,000-square-foot rooftop deck with pool, and immersive experiences.
After living ten years in another house he designed in Yokahama, Hosaka and his wife decided to move to Tokyo for an easier commute.
Like the everyday rhythm of the tides, the home's architecture ultimately reflects the idea of movement.
Get wrapped up stargazing from inside your bubble.
The addition was created with custom concrete that matches the surrounding buildings, as well as the tones of the London stock brick.
Concrete gently frames the limestone exterior.
The roof of Tidal Arc House brings desirable morning sunrises into the home while shading it from the rest of the day's hot sun.
This 1962 Eero Saarinen-designed landmark now holds the TWA Hotel.
To further reduce the possibility of water seepage, a vaulted structure was used for the third floor extension, so rainwater flows down from the roof and drains away.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
The master bedroom is enclosed on three sides, emphasizing the view outward, while the low-slung roof and deep eaves create a sense of horizontality. The bed, nightstands, and light shelf are made from white oak to match the floors; all were designed by the architects.
A two-story, open-air light well separates the private master suite from the main living areas while bringing natural light and views into the core of the house.
The journey begins with a series of massive concrete walls that extend out into the landscape, creating a series of outdoor spaces and drawing visitors in.
"We carved away the original wall on the boundary, revealing the new extension behind,
"The photovoltaic car port provides just enough electricity to run the geothermal pumps and compressor, as well as operate the buildings LED night lighting and all-electric kitchen," Moore describes.
New, structurally sound walls allowed them more freedom to design the interior spaces.
Thick extruding windows help prevent rainwater seepage.
The smoothness of the poured concrete is strikingly juxtaposed against the rugged surrounding terrain.
The wave-shaped structure glows from within.
The simple stunning structure that houses the public restroom features a concrete ceiling that emulates the shape of a wave forming from the surface of the terrace.
Another view of the studio.
Meg Home | Olson Kundig