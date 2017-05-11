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All Photos/exterior/siding material : concrete/roof material : shingles

Exterior Concrete Siding Material Shingles Roof Material Design Photos and Ideas

The breezeway is still see-through, but now is enclosed along with the rest of the home.
Formerly one room, the studio was split in two—a multipurpose room underneath a primary bedroom.
“We didn’t want it to look like another hand had come along and disrespected his design,” Berg says. “We wanted it to look like it had always been there.”
The addition of oversized dormer windows (one of two pictured on the left) increases the volume of usable space, while offering second-floor views of the harbor.
The eastern cedar cladding will develop a gray patina over time.
Dellekamp + Schleich built this C-shaped weekend getaway in Valle de Bravo with a central courtyard that prioritizes play.
A simple floor plan emphasizes the rugged materiality of this elongated, cabin-style home designed by <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Augusto Fernández Mas of K+A Diseño and Mauricio Miranda of MM Desarrollos</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;"> in Valle de Bravo.</span>
The 1930s home in London that architect Grant Straghan remodeled for himself and his family is enlivened by blue-green cement tile exterior cladding.
The windows and doors feature an extruded aluminum-clad exterior that is finished with a durable 70% PVDF fluoropolymer coating in a Rustic color. The look is contrasted by light-colored stone covering the poolside patio.
The island home occupies a mountainside lot overlooking the beach and water. The construction utilized indigenous materials as much as possible, including fossilized coral, local volcanic stone, bamboo, and Wallaba wood shingles.
The house has two distinct wings—the 1885 original "front" and the contemporary "rear." The front part of the home has been restored to the original 1885 floor plan, while the rear of the home was demolished and replaced with a new build that contains the garage, bathroom, and storage on the ground floor, and the boys’ bedrooms on the upper floor.
The Dome House is the perfect place to achieve that socially distanced vacation. The circular structure sits isolated amongst the surrounding mountains and windmills. Throughout the home, large-scale windows boast uninterrupted, 360-degree views of the environment. If desired, in-home massages can be booked, or you can find further relaxation in the outdoor jacuzzi.
In the daytime, the Polygal system pulls in soft, natural light, while at night there are a rainbow of options. "It has a beautiful quality of natural light during the day—plus it manages UV rays and privacy, and controls glare," says Lori.
One facade features Polygal, a polycarbonate sheet first manufactured in 1970 and now available in various layers, colors, and degrees of transparency. The Polygal used for Trammel House has LED light strips inside, which the Louises play with for holidays and parties.
Jim and Lori Louis’s three-bed, two-bath home in East Dallas came to life because of a unique partnership between the couple and A. Gruppo Architects. "They really listened to our goals, embraced our aesthetic, and honored our budget," says Lori.
Landscape designer Kenneth Philip worked with mwworks to fill in the forested setting.
Pantang Studio transformed a three-story building in Bangkok into a flexible residence that can serve as a single home or a duplex. The flowering plumeria tree, which came with the original property, was preserved in the redesign.
The barn makes extraordinarily efficient use of timber milled from on-site trees.
Composite wood louvers shield the interior from unwanted heat gain and provide privacy from the street.
The renovation retained the original roofline and general shape of the building while dramatically opening the home up to natural light and ventilation. It’s designed to suit both the urban area and Bangkok’s tropical climate.
The view from the shaded terrace (a feature retained from the original construction) to the neighboring houses and the city skyline beyond.
“From the outside, we kept the ‘single house’ character of the building by preserving its original shape,” notes the firm. “Only the new floating deck and its white steel structure emphasize the contemporary look of the project.”
Located close to major transit hubs in Bangkok’s bustling Ekamai neighborhood, the 2 in 1 House can serve as a primary home and a rental at the same time.
Bark gives the exterior walls a textured appearance and allows them to blend into the forested surroundings.
The asymmetrical roof has a steep side and a low pitched side.
The architects used smaller bits of oak as wooden shingles for the roof.
Annemariken and Geert sourced old oak trees from their estate to build a barn that provides space for storage, working, and a car port.
His and Hers House is oriented to capture as much northern light as possible with the main living spaces and a courtyard at the center. The east-facing bedroom, one of three, receives morning light and has its back to the bright courtyard for more privacy.
Greenfab’s recently built CleverHomes-designed custom prefab in El Granada, CA features a four-bedroom man house and an attached accessory dwelling unit.
“Most homeowners would tear the whole thing down and start fresh,” says Brillhart. “But it made for a much more interesting project, preserving a little bit of Russell’s legacy and then adding two new wings on each side of the building.” An Ipe fence now lines the front of the property, and the two-story wing can be just glimpsed through the trees on the left.
A view from above shows the swimming pool.
The private outdoor space includes manicured grounds and mature shade trees.
The West Hollywood home was originally built in 1923.
Facade / Landgrave House / LTd
Lanefab Design/Build demolished the existing carport and replaced it with a new addition that included the new entry, dining room, family room, mud room, and garage.
The new homes complement the existing residential scale in this downtown Orlando neighborhood.
The exterior of the Aspire House is built of concrete blocks with a Portland cement plaster (stucco) finish.
Sometimes, fishermen pull up to the Ipé docks, offering the day’s catch.
Flat sections of the roof are topped with photovoltaic panels.
ts asymmetric single-hip roof captures a generous interior space, and a single operable triangular window at its leeward tip creates gentle airflow, supplementing the deliberately designed cross-breezes that negate the need for air conditioning.
The home features a long, slender volume that shields the rest of the residence from the noise and movement on the adjacent street.
A family in Hamburg, Germany, turned a kitschy turn-of-the-century villa into a high-design home with a few exterior tricks, including sheathing the exterior in one-dimensional, murdered-out black.
exterior
A stony walk and a line of bamboo, original to the property, direct visitors to the entryway of the Pfeiffers’ modest 1956 slice of heaven.