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All Photos/exterior/siding material : concrete/pools, tubs, showers : swimming

Exterior Concrete Siding Material Swimming Pools, Tubs, Showers Design Photos and Ideas

Founded in 2014 by Alexis Rivas and Jemuel Joseph, Cover was born out of a frustration with the current residential building climate. Based on a belief that great design should be available to everyone, Cover strives to design for manufacturability, looking to Apple and Tesla for inspiration—as opposed to the traditional architectural model. This West Los Angeles pool and guesthouse is 410 square feet and features a full kitchen, bedroom, and bathroom. It also doubles as a pool house. The compact design features floor-to-ceiling windows to bring the outside in.
After months spent researching solutions to make her home’s fabric roof functional, Lisa Sette can finally relax.
The house is laid out as a linear series of structures.