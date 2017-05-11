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All Photos/exterior/siding material : concrete/landscapes : trees

Exterior Concrete Siding Material Trees Design Photos and Ideas

In the 1950s, Ramat HaSharon, close to Tel Aviv, was home to numerous brutalist structures. There, architect Pitsou Kedem, craving the same style for his own family house, built it as two squares of concrete stacked atop each other. Materials like iron, wood, and silicate brick, along with a skylight that runs along the length of the stairwell, imbue it with a welcoming sense of earthiness.
This home took inspiration from the brutalist buildings found in its Tel Aviv neighborhood. The home is comprised of two concrete squares stacked on top of each other, with a skylight running along the entire length of the stairwell and flooding the home with sunshine. Sections of the silicate-brick walls have circular holes cut out from them in order to connect the various rooms visually.
The south-facing facade looks out towards the forest.
Front view of the House at Los Cisnes right before dawn
Night has fallen, front view of the House at Los Cisnes
When Belgian fashion retailer Nathalie Vandemoortele was seeking a new nest for her brood, she stumbled upon a fortresslike house in the countryside designed in 1972 by a pair of Ghent architects, Johan Raman and Fritz Schaffrath. While the Brutalist concrete architecture and petite but lush gardens suited her tastes to a tee, the interiors needed a few updates.