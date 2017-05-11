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All Photos/exterior/siding material : concrete/landscapes : hardscapes

Exterior Concrete Siding Material Hardscapes Design Photos and Ideas

In the 1950s, Ramat HaSharon, close to Tel Aviv, was home to numerous brutalist structures. There, architect Pitsou Kedem, craving the same style for his own family house, built it as two squares of concrete stacked atop each other. Materials like iron, wood, and silicate brick, along with a skylight that runs along the length of the stairwell, imbue it with a welcoming sense of earthiness.
Panes by Eco Window Systems align with the grid of tiles. - Miami, Florida Dwell Magazine : July / August 2017