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All Photos/exterior/siding material : concrete/building type : shed

Exterior Concrete Siding Material Shed Design Photos and Ideas

A concrete lintel and post marks the new window and door in the facade. The building's position makes inhabitants feel like they are hunkered down in the olive grove.
The structure is nestled into the earth and then slightly tilted upward to create an access portal.
The roof is sloped so that rainwater rolls downward into the warm-water pool.