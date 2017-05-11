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All Photos/exterior/siding material : brick/locations : back yard

Exterior Brick Siding Material Back Yard Design Photos and Ideas

Home Renovation Tip: Get an Understanding of What’s Already Around
The architects cleared out the ground floor and created an open-plan living, dining, and kitchen area along an elongated section at the rear. Floor-to-ceiling glass sliding doors were installed in this part of the house to connect the interiors with the spacious garden. This light-filled and highly-transparent half of the ground floor now serves as a shady extension of the lush green garden.
The roughly 5,000-square-foot Lens House renovation, which was finished in 2012 and just won a 2014 RIBA National Award, required six years, major remedial work on the roof and walls, approval from the planning committee, and even a sign-off from a horticulturalist to guarantee the backyard excavation didn't interfere with a walnut tree. "These things aren’t for people who are in a hurry," says architect Alison Brooks. The focus is the ten-sided trapezoidal office addition. "It wraps itself around the house with a completely different set of rules than the Victorian building," she says.
It's traditional among homes in the region to enter through their backdoor, seen here. The door leads directly to the living room.
Highpoint House - Exterior