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All Photos/exterior/roofline : saltbox/building type : small home

Exterior Saltbox Roofline Small Home Design Photos and Ideas

The Nook exterior features shiplap cypress siding, a reclaimed oak deck, and an entranceway of oak blackened in the traditional Japanese method.
The home's modular design is composed of an outer shell and an interior core unit that contains essential living functions, such as a bed, bathroom, and a small kitchenette.
The distance between homes in the area allowed architect Felipe Assadi to make a grand gesture by painting the two-level house bright red to complement the intense green of the surrounding trees, and to "activate the relationship between the landscape and the project through contrast."
The houses in this area are very isolated, with no visual contact between houses.
Assadi says that the color red is commonly used for homes in this part of Chile.
In the rural, mountainous section of the San José de Maipo commune in Chile's Cordillera Province, houses are commonly set within plots as large as 58,920 square feet.