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All Photos/exterior/roofline : saltbox/building type : camper

Exterior Saltbox Roofline Camper Design Photos and Ideas

The all-wood Opperland is the newest all-season structure on offer from Dutch company Haaks. The company started by challenging what the outdoor experience can be—and it later transitioned to tiny homes. In less than 100 square feet, their smallest design embodies both the spirit of the outdoors and the functionality of a compact home.
Gull-wing doors flank a three-quarter-size mattress that sleeps two adults.