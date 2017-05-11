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All Photos/exterior/roofline : saltbox/building type : barn

Exterior Saltbox Roofline Barn Design Photos and Ideas

Carl Turner and Mary Martin pose on the porch of the Stealth Barn, a multipurpose structure that plays as a guest cottage, office space, and escape from whatever may be cooking at Ochre Barn.
Starfall has a very simple asymmetric section that allows the morning light to penetrate deep into the building and flood it with light.