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All Photos/exterior/roofline : mansard/siding material : wood

Exterior Mansard Roofline Wood Siding Material Design Photos and Ideas

Friends and family hang out on the back patio. “It’s kind of a fugly house, but we don’t care,” Caleb says.
The back of the house showing the warm-hued Cumaru wood cladding with garden design executed by Jane Brockbank.