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All Photos/exterior/roofline : mansard

Exterior Mansard Roofline Design Photos and Ideas

The 1,100-square foot suite sits at the rear of the property where a shed once stood.
Friends and family hang out on the back patio. “It’s kind of a fugly house, but we don’t care,” Caleb says.
The home is divided into different zones that are clearly represented in the built form. The ground floor is open, public and noisy; the first floor houses more private rooms for guests and children; and the new mansard roof extension has a
The firm worked with landscape design company Alchemie to plan the landscaping and create a variety of seating areas throughout the property.
The addition houses a kitchen and family room on the main level, and the master bedroom and roof deck above. Sliding glass doors now allow generous sightlines to the yard, and also convey a lightness to the new architecture that contrasts with the character of the old.
For the new addition, new brick syncs with the old, while blackened steel provides a modern counterpoint to the historic facade.
The French Norman–style home was built in 1927 and sits on over half an acre in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood. The architects preserved much of its original detail in a 2018 remodel.
When artist Birgitta Burling and her husband Staffan decided to build a house on the idyllic Swedish island of Gotland, they set their ambitions high. "The brief was to make a house that can do several things…to create a house with very little boundaries and infinite possibilities," says French architecture and landscape firm Collectif Encore.
The back of the house showing the warm-hued Cumaru wood cladding with garden design executed by Jane Brockbank.
Every room can be directly accessed from the garden. The house has six entrances in total.
The clients' request for a mouse-proof house informed the shape of the home and the use of cast concrete for the foundation.
Located on the Swedish island of Gotland, the house is designed to look like a large boulder to blend in with the landscape. “It is a stone among other stones,” the designers say.