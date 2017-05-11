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All Photos/exterior/roofline : hipped/siding material : stucco

Exterior Hipped Roofline Stucco Siding Material Design Photos and Ideas

During the rainy season, the lush foliage — neem trees and blooming Sangre de Drago — comes to life on the property. Conscientious of the surrounding landscape, the couple made sure to keep most of the vegetation intact during the construction process, only cutting down six trees. “We did a whole topographical analysis of the land and knew how to spin and position the house,” Mark says.
“We wanted to use the wattle and daub method and this wall highlights the artistic options of such a method,” Michelle says of the architectural exterior accent wall. “We also love the Mexican candy de la Rosa.”
Folding doors create an indoor/outdoor experience.
The indoor/outdoor quality of the modest residence was inspired by the cinematic quality of the natural surroundings.
Pared back to the basics, Litibú allows the landscape to guide its narrative.
The palapa roof is a nod to traditional Mexican architecture.
The compact retreat in Nayarit, Mexico, that Palma designed for an American couple comprises two stucco-clad volumes connected by a patio. The oculus above the open space frames the sky.
From the street, you can’t even tell there’s an extension in the back: it’s just a quaint cottage with a garden. “You get the best of both worlds,” says Szczerbicki.
Lago Vista by Dick Clark + Associates
Lago Vista by Dick Clark + Associates
007 House by Dick Clark + Associates
007 House by Dick Clark + Associates
The home is a traditional, single-fronted Victorian terrace. The architects reinstated many of the original features that were missing from the front of the home before the renovation.
The exterior of the historic residence at 3132 Oakcrest Drive is simple and clean. A sloping roofline follows the topography of the 8,000-square-foot lot.
In addition to the home’s interior goals, the exterior was transformed with a modern facade.
The exterior facade of this San Francisco home displays the colors and lines typical of Piet Mondrian’s paintings.
australian victorian renovation, exterior