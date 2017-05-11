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All Photos/exterior/roofline : hipped/siding material : stone

Exterior Hipped Roofline Stone Siding Material Design Photos and Ideas

“Something really difficult to capture is the visceral quality, like the acoustics, and the experience of being in the barn with the changing weather,” says Sam.
“Our interventions were about making it extremely clear what we were putting back, and where we were adding new elements,” says Tom.
Lago Vista by Dick Clark + Associates
Lago Vista by Dick Clark + Associates
In addition to the home’s interior goals, the exterior was transformed with a modern facade.
The home reinterprets the city's building code, which governs the use of stone in the seismically active region.
Madrigal House by Paul Raff Studio integrates modern and Edwardian touches.