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All Photos/exterior/roofline : hipped/roofline : gable

Exterior Hipped Roofline Gable Roofline Design Photos and Ideas

A 2024 remodel of the home by LAMAS Architecture kept the exterior of the historic farmhouse much the same.
Matthew and Holly worked with Best Practice Architecture on the remodel, removing the front addition from the 1950s and reinstating the historic bay window. The remaining addition had to be rebuilt and was clad in tongue-and-groove 3-inch vertical cedar "tight knot
Lago Vista by Dick Clark + Associates
Lago Vista by Dick Clark + Associates
The traditional estate is incredibly private, yet conveniently located just above lower Coldwater Canyon in Beverly Hills.
The exterior of the historic residence at 3132 Oakcrest Drive is simple and clean. A sloping roofline follows the topography of the 8,000-square-foot lot.
From the street, the addition and light-filled living spaces remain hidden. The charm of the traditional cottage remains visible.
Along with the main residence, the property also includes a spacious, detached guest house and three-car garage.
The exterior facade of this San Francisco home displays the colors and lines typical of Piet Mondrian’s paintings.
Located in a coveted, beachfront, gated community, this Malibu home is surrounded by ocean views and miles of walking trails.
The street-to-street lot has upper and lower level parking for up to nine vehicles.
australian victorian renovation, exterior
Conrad used sprinkler pipe material for the railings on the deck, which is made of ipe from West Wind Hardwood.