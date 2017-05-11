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All Photos/exterior/roofline : hipped/roof material : shingles

Exterior Hipped Roofline Shingles Roof Material Design Photos and Ideas

Redwood siding lends TK. "We wanted to slowly gain some presence in the community and not come in swinging,
Colleen Healey Architecture rebuilt an existing addition and reconfigured the common areas to place the kitchen and dining table right next to the meadow.
In 2020, Isabel and David Yahng bought their Portland house, which was originally designed by architect Saul Zaik in 1963.
Matthew and Holly worked with Best Practice Architecture on the remodel, removing the front addition from the 1950s and reinstating the historic bay window. The remaining addition had to be rebuilt and was clad in tongue-and-groove 3-inch vertical cedar "tight knot
To bring sunlight into the lakeside home, Max-A set a giant skylight in one of its roof facets.
When the team presented the plans to the neighborhood historical society for approval, “everyone was thrilled,” says Martin Locraft, a member of the architecture team.
No one wanted to alter the stairway, and kept its original design intact. New windows and a clever and sleek wood staircase highlight the private courtyard outside.
After: A new porch roof, made of metal, completes the updated exterior facade. The home’s doors and the garage door are painted a punchy pink, Benjamin Moore’s Rosewood.
HR Design Department refurbished the original wood siding and painted it in Sherwin Williams Snowbound. New flagstone pavers and gravel make the yard more drought tolerant.
The Hut rests peacefully on a bank overlooking the lake.
The roof profile of the addition is a direct reference to the hipped roof of the main house.
The glass pavilion rises into a peaked roof, one of the cabin's most distinguishing features.
Japanese practice Kengo Kuma and Associates teamed up with Suteki America to build the Suteki House for the 2017 NW Natural Street of Dreams residential construction showcase in Oregon. The home "envisions a new mode of suburban living by combining Japanese spatial principles and a nature-based, American way of life," according to the architects.
The home is connected to a series of five unique outdoor spaces, hence its name: Five Yard House. Each yard takes a different approach to the landscape. The front lawn that faces the street is very orderly and manicured, and it maintains the appearance of the traditional neighborhood. “At one point, we debated a contemporary design for the steps leading up to the front porch—just to hint at the changes happening beyond,” says architect Miguel Rivera. “In the end, however, we decided it was best to adhere strictly to the historic nature of the district.”
Architect Johan Sundberg looked to Japanese architects like Kengo Kuma for inspiration for the design of a holiday home in southern Sweden. "We call it the Katsura typology, but that's probably sacrilegious," he says. The eaves of the gently sloped hipped roof extend generously in all directions, turning the deck into a covered retreat that’s part veranda, part engawa, the Japanese version of a porch.
Jeffrey Bokey-Grant gives his family’s traditional cottage an award-winning remodel that adheres to the original footprint. The original brick worker’s cottage is estimated to have been built in the 1920s. "The house had since been victim to neglect and a series of questionable improvements over the course of its life," says Bokey-Grant.
From the street, you can’t even tell there’s an extension in the back: it’s just a quaint cottage with a garden. “You get the best of both worlds,” says Szczerbicki.
The 1830s mansion that is now Life House Nantucket was originally built by whaler Captain Robert Calder and opened as an inn in 1870.
The house has two distinct wings—the 1885 original "front" and the contemporary "rear." The front part of the home has been restored to the original 1885 floor plan, while the rear of the home was demolished and replaced with a new build that contains the garage, bathroom, and storage on the ground floor, and the boys’ bedrooms on the upper floor.
"The exterior is Deep Caviar by Benjamin Moore, but with a slight twist,” says Wei. “In order to create subtle variations throughout this sprawling exterior, I played with the darkness level of Deep Caviar and also changed up the sheen of the paint.”
The traditional estate is incredibly private, yet conveniently located just above lower Coldwater Canyon in Beverly Hills.
At first glance, the structure appears to be a single-story home. The surrounding trees create additional privacy as the yard begins to slope toward the rear.
The project name, Summerhouse T (or Sommarhus T in Swedish), speaks to both the first letter of the client's last name, as well as the T-shape of the home, which was integral to creating indoor/outdoor rooms.
The exterior of the historic residence at 3132 Oakcrest Drive is simple and clean. A sloping roofline follows the topography of the 8,000-square-foot lot.
Aqua Wellness Resort features minimalist cabins on a private inlet of Nicaragua’s Emerald Coast. This is a great place to truly unplug and enjoy “barefoot luxury” in your private tree house.
This bi-level bungalow's building envelope was increased by only 82 square feet, but now showcases an open-plan kitchen-living-dining area and loads of natural light.
The view from the backyard.
In addition to the home’s interior goals, the exterior was transformed with a modern facade.
Along with the main residence, the property also includes a spacious, detached guest house and three-car garage.
The exterior facade of this San Francisco home displays the colors and lines typical of Piet Mondrian’s paintings.
The distinctive facade references a traditional thatched English cottage.
Located in a coveted, beachfront, gated community, this Malibu home is surrounded by ocean views and miles of walking trails.
This roadside motel is no longer a forgotten lodge.
The street-to-street lot has upper and lower level parking for up to nine vehicles.
The Inlet House exterior is marked by cedar shingle wood siding and ample glazing that emphasizes the views and the feeling of living in a wildlife sanctuary.
Though this two-bedroom house did not have any accessible features, its layout presented the Lavenders with the chance to rekindle one of their favorite shared pastimes—the rehabilitation of old homes.
Madrigal House by Paul Raff Studio integrates modern and Edwardian touches.
Preserved and repointed brick along with repaired exterior trim and a fresh coat of paint breathe new life into the historic home. The roof is asphalt shingle.
Sometimes, fishermen pull up to the Ipé docks, offering the day’s catch.
Flat sections of the roof are topped with photovoltaic panels.
ts asymmetric single-hip roof captures a generous interior space, and a single operable triangular window at its leeward tip creates gentle airflow, supplementing the deliberately designed cross-breezes that negate the need for air conditioning.
The home features a long, slender volume that shields the rest of the residence from the noise and movement on the adjacent street.
Conrad used sprinkler pipe material for the railings on the deck, which is made of ipe from West Wind Hardwood.