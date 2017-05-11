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All Photos/exterior/roofline : hipped/building type : treehouse

Exterior Hipped Roofline Treehouse Design Photos and Ideas

Aqua Wellness Resort features minimalist cabins on a private inlet of Nicaragua’s Emerald Coast. This is a great place to truly unplug and enjoy “barefoot luxury” in your private tree house.
Exterior view looking at upper and lower level bathrooms
Close up view of upper level bathroom facade