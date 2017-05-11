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All Photos/exterior/roofline : hipped/building type : small home

Exterior Hipped Roofline Small Home Design Photos and Ideas

Jeffrey Bokey-Grant gives his family’s traditional cottage an award-winning remodel that adheres to the original footprint. The original brick worker’s cottage is estimated to have been built in the 1920s. "The house had since been victim to neglect and a series of questionable improvements over the course of its life," says Bokey-Grant.