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All Photos/exterior/roofline : hipped/building type : cabin

Exterior Hipped Roofline Cabin Design Photos and Ideas

The Hut rests peacefully on a bank overlooking the lake.
A view of the back of the structure, highlighting both the long entry staircase and solar panels on the straw roof.
Completed in 2020, the Illusion Villa is perched in the Eriksberg Wildlife Park. It offers visitors the opportunity to go off grid and reconnect with nature.
Considering the abundance of biodiversity, lifting the structure off the ground was an ecological measure as much as a utilitarian one.
Underneath the cabin’s pine finish lies a weatherproof membrane—an essential consideration granted the region’s rainy climate.
A hardwood roof ensures that the cabin can withstand wintry snowfalls.
The Impluvium Refuge is set in a dense, tall Chilean forest within the Huilo-Huilo Biological Reserve.