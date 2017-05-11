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All Photos/exterior/roofline : hipped/building type : barn

Exterior Hipped Roofline Barn Design Photos and Ideas

“Something really difficult to capture is the visceral quality, like the acoustics, and the experience of being in the barn with the changing weather,” says Sam.
“Our interventions were about making it extremely clear what we were putting back, and where we were adding new elements,” says Tom.