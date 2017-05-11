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All Photos/exterior/roofline : gambrel/siding material : metal

Exterior Gambrel Roofline Metal Siding Material Design Photos and Ideas

A view of The Resonant Dwelling by Schemata Studio at dusk. The stairs to the residence on the top floor are silhouetted behind an open rain screen facade.
The exterior of the Modern Barn by HMHAI retains the classic barn appearance, with the addition of carefully placed windows and industrial-looking Corten steel siding.