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All Photos/exterior/roofline : gambrel/siding material : glass

Exterior Gambrel Roofline Glass Siding Material Design Photos and Ideas

Located in Providence, Rhode Island, the American Woolens Dye house is a brick and timber structure that was originally built in 1880. The building is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, and it served as a textile mill before a thoughtful and extensive renovation transformed the property into a gorgeous live/work space.