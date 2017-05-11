Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/exterior/roofline : gambrel/roof material : shingles

Exterior Gambrel Roofline Shingles Roof Material Design Photos and Ideas

Located in Providence, Rhode Island, the American Woolens Dye house is a brick and timber structure that was originally built in 1880. The building is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, and it served as a textile mill before a thoughtful and extensive renovation transformed the property into a gorgeous live/work space.
Vibrant red siding references the original buildings on the site.
A full exterior remodel of the older house allowed Cornuelle and Tall Firs to match its siding and trim to the new ADU. They designed a front door with a circular cut-out, bringing a modern touch to the traditional entry.
Built in 1894, Cornuelle’s main house was one of the oldest in Portland, Oregon’s Woodlawn neighborhood.
The exterior of the Modern Barn by HMHAI retains the classic barn appearance, with the addition of carefully placed windows and industrial-looking Corten steel siding.
An
The five-stall horse barn has been recently updated.