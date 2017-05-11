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All Photos/exterior/roofline : gambrel/building type : barn

Exterior Gambrel Roofline Barn Design Photos and Ideas

A couple renovated an old farmhouse in Quebec to serve as their vacation home—and didn’t stop there. They looked to the old dilapidated barn on the property, and transformed it into a sprawling 4,500-square-foot guest house for their adult children.
A wood bridge leads to the second-floor entry of the converted barn, which now offers 4,500-square feet of clean, modern interior space. The cladding is local hemlock spruce, the same local wood that was originally used to build the barn.
An
The five-stall horse barn has been recently updated.