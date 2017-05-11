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All Photos/exterior/roofline : gambrel/building type : apartment

Exterior Gambrel Roofline Apartment Design Photos and Ideas

The new building (at right) utilizes traditional forms and materials, but declares its modernity with asymmetrical windows an an exterior shutter with oversized graphics.
Both B2 Lofts buildings stretch across their small block, and thus face the street on two sides. MacKay-Lyons is especially fond of the interstitial space between buildings, clad in factory-style windows.