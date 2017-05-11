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All Photos/exterior/roofline : gable/siding material : metal

Exterior Gable Roofline Metal Siding Material Design Photos and Ideas

The old and new volumes are clearly distinct in style. Visual connection is created by the the vertical rhythm of the new cladding echoing the timber work on the original gable roof, and the neutral color palette.
A vintage MG parked out front during the photoshoot is a nod to Corey's father's old convertible, a car that had wood floors. The home's exposed framing is a textural reminder of that retro vehicle's design detail.
Standard industrial galvalume—an aluminum-zinc alloy—wraps the exterior in durable, low-maintenance cladding.
Perched on stilts over sloping terrain, the 1,050-square-foot Skybox draws from fishing shack vernacular.
The house floats out over the hillside, minimizing its impact on the landscape, while taking advantage of surrounding views. The design, which places the primary living spaces on the upper floor, leaves flexibility to add an additional bedroom underneath in the future.
The cladding is a combination of galvanized iron panels and self-cleaning plaster.
The trees here “hug the building,” says Fritz. A Sycamore sits next to the house, providing shade for the patio in the summertime.
“I was a little apprehensive about moving away from our neighborhood for 17 years,” says Jane, “but our friends from the city come up. It’s been a big hosting spot. And we’ve been making friends locally… it’s a nice community of people here.”
Surrounded by forest and accessed via a fairy-tale bridge, the resilient forever home showcases the strength of cross-laminated timber.
LA-based commerical director Jared Eberhardt purchase this desert property near Joshua Tree just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. It contained a small, downtrodden house that needed a full renovation to become habitable. Over the course of the pandemic, Jared transformed it into a midcentury-inspired getaway that combines the original 1958 house with a fresh, new addition.
“We wanted to tackle the dream and challenge of designing our own house and create a space that would get us close to nature,” Alessandro says.
Black-painted window and door frames contrast with the white-painted steel siding and offer a crisp, clean aesthetic for the exterior of the cottage.
Nestled into a grassy hillside, the cabins overlook ponds and oak, birch, and linden trees that grow on the property.
Located in southern Chile’s Lake District at San Agustín, ZeroCabin Krul backs into a forest and faces an inlet of the Pacific Ocean. The cabin is also close to the Andes mountains and the Patagonian fjords.
The home, originally a 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom house, was originally purchased by Sylvia Rocha as a place for her and her daughter to live. Now, more than 25 years later, Sylvia's daughter and grandson, Jax, continue to spend time at the house; Jax even has his own room in the expanded second floor loft area.
Lark Rise rises from the sea grass on a quiet pedestrian street.
A wall of slatted wood facing the street masks an exterior ADU stairway and an upstairs wall of glass that glows at night.
Working with architects at The Miller Hull Partnership and interior designer Charlie Hellstern, they honored the 1960s Northwest-modern design while pushing the boundaries of renovating sustainably.
The project’s name, Loom House, is a nod to “weaving people and place,” says Karen. The couple hope their project contributes to spreading more awareness of the kind of systemic changes the LBC strives for. “With the Living Building Challenge, we liked that you not only create a healthy home,” says Todd, “but you consider how that healthy home is creating a healthy environment and community.”
Though this 2,808-square-foot home in Lewes, East Sussex, England, used to be an old workshop, Sandy Rendel Architects transformed it into a beautiful home with a building shell that was made of SIPS (structured insulated panels), and prefabricated offsite.
Landscape designer Grits Runis of Landshape designed the area around the cabins, planting a terraced garden that provides herbs for making tea.
The cabins and sauna that architect Zane Tetere-Sulce designed for the Ziedlejas Wellness Resort are clad with Cor-Ten steel and glass.
Tetere-Sulce created a glass facade for the front of the sauna building, which is built into the hillside and overlooks the ponds.
The custom sliding window screens, which shield from solar gain, were designed by the couple and are a modernized reference to the operable shutters that Denise remembers from her childhood in Austria. They first used the idea on one of their apartment buildings.
On the front facade, ground-faced concrete blocks contrast with cumaru wood tongue-and-groove siding.
A rear view of the home shows how the old structure is wrapped in corrugated Cor-Ten steel, marking it as an "artifact of the site," as John describes. The new residence gently slopes away from the neighboring house rather than towering over it.
The site in Darling Point is on a winding street leading up a hill, and the new architecture is designed to express the pitched-roof language of the original terrace house. “It’s incredibly steep at the back, which means the house looks rather modest from the street front—just a pitched-roof garage and a gate,” says architect Bronwyn Litera. “At the rear facing Rushcutters Bay, however, it drops away over a height of five stories. The house is also in a heritage conservation zone, which meant that the existing roof line and chimneys needed to be retained. We worked closely with TC Build to form a ‘plan of attack,’ which involved propping the two long walls and the roof, and completely gutting the interiors.”
The home’s exterior is clad in panels made from expanded corkboard—a sustainable, cost-effective material that provides insulation.
A corrugated metal roof and cork-panel siding were durable, cost-effective material choices, but their textures also recall those of the area’s historic homes and agricultural buildings.
In this semirural suburban setting, the home’s floor-to-ceiling windows often attract wildlife visitors.
Casa Parasito effortlessly provides accommodations for two people in a cleverly unique location: the rooftop of a city building in San Juan, Ecuador. El Sindicato Arquitectura wanted to not only provide a home, but also contribute positively to the densification challenge that the city’s inhabitants face. The design concept hinges on an A-frame facade. Within, an interior layout is marked by a rectangular core—also the main social/living space—from which all other utilitarian spaces, such as the kitchen, dining area, bathroom, bed, work area, and storage are accessed.
Glazed sliding doors connect the living spaces to an outdoor deck built with Silvertop ash. Setbacks allow for “deep pockets of garden,” according to the architects.
The architects also minimized the appearance of the street-facing garages by concealing the western townhouse’s carport behind a timber picket gate and seamlessly integrating the other fully enclosed garage into the facade. Here is a close-up of the deeply recessed eastern townhouse entrance with the concealed carport to the left.
“The brick detailing at the entries, together with rich timber and crisp white cladding, inverts the cul-de-sac palette but plays along,” note the architects.
The ground-floor volume is covered warm timber surfaces and stucco render with a Dulux Surfmist paint finish.
Following the example of the neighboring homes, the architects placed the upper floor slightly behind the ground-floor volume. Although the new roof is only 47 inches taller than its single-story predecessor, it allows for a second story.
Designed by Fowler and Ward, this affordable two-unit home provides a beautiful solution to the Melbourne’s housing shortage.
To open up the backyard, the architects removed the existing timber enclosure that once covered the pool.
This warehouse conversion by Ian Moore Architects also features an equine genetics laboratory and an enormous garage filled with classic cars.
Timmins + Whyte carves out a sun-soaked haven in a heritage-listed Melbourne home.
The Cor-Ten steel of the front facade wraps around the roof, the chimney, and a dormer, lending a sculptural aesthetic.
The kitchen and dining area are arranged on the home’s ground level.
The Cor-Ten steel, now a bright orange-brown tone, will patina over time, lending a dynamic quality to the artful home.
The three-story home features a front facade clad with Cor-Ten steel that both blends into—and departs from—the traditional brick facades around it.
Zecc Architecten and their clients Roland Manders and Hanne Caspersen transformed an early 1900s garage into a 1,000-square-foot home in Utrecht, Netherlands.
Front exterior corner
Rear View
Front Exterior
Gable End
GreenSpur and McAllister Architects imagined a cabin sided with Cor-Ten steel, glass, and shou sugi ban–treated cedar for a wooded property outside of Washington, DC.
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