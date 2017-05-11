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All Photos/exterior/roofline : gable/siding material : green

Exterior Gable Roofline Green Siding Material Design Photos and Ideas

“The addition is oriented towards the sun and faces the original Californian bungalow, allowing you to look at the heritage house from the new part and vice versa,” said Welsch. “It combines two unlikely architectural expressions—the casualness and generosity of a lightweight timber-clad building with the heaviness of earth construction.”
The exterior of the farmhouse is clad with prefabricated panels composed of hemp fiber.
The two structures are connected by green space.
"By reversing the shape of the land and the house, we wanted to think about the relationship between house and nature and notion of form," said the firm.
The home's lower level is submerged in the hillside. The three bedrooms on the upper level have access to the roof terrace.
The 2,026-square-foot house is split into two structures, with an underground garage separating the two halves.
In the Dolomite mountains, an angular copper-clad apartment building echoes the topography of its site. Photos by Hertha Hurnaus
The home pays homage to the area's rural character, rich heritage, and building typology.