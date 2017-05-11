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All Photos/exterior/roofline : gable/landscapes : trees

Exterior Gable Roofline Trees Design Photos and Ideas

Though this 2,808-square-foot home in Lewes, East Sussex, England, used to be an old workshop, Sandy Rendel Architects transformed it into a beautiful home with a building shell that was made of SIPS (structured insulated panels), and prefabricated offsite.