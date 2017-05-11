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All Photos/exterior/roofline : gable/building type : boathouse

Exterior Gable Roofline Boathouse Design Photos and Ideas

SHED converted the side door into the front door, adding a new entry sequence with a patio, landscaping, stairs, and a metal awning to protect the porch. Wide stairs and a patio lead down to new sliding glass door in the basement, which now has utility spaces and a media room/office. Many of the original window openings were kept on this façade and given new Andersen E-Series units. Two smaller openings were bricked in.
The residents decided to build with a limited set of sustainable materials; for the facades, that meant wood, bamboo, or cork.
A look at the boat's charming cottage-like exterior.
A DublDom house rests on a barge.
The relatively simple construction incorporates clever sustainable design: a two-level wood roof structure keeps the sun’s heat away from the interior, and small windows at either end facilitate powerful cross-ventilation. It’s natural air-conditioning, and it works beautifully.
The project was reconstructed from an old houseboat that was anchored in the sailing club in Smichov.
A Norwegian boathouse. Photo Courtesy of Pasi Aalto / TASCHEN #cabin #boathouse