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All Photos/exterior/roofline : flat/siding material : vinyl

Exterior Flat Roofline Vinyl Siding Material Design Photos and Ideas

The house’s dark exterior helps it blend in with the rest of the street.
Julie and Kevin Seidel were looking to create a salon as much as a home when they renovated a former tire warehouse in the SoMa section of San Francisco.
JD Composites clad the exterior with aluminum and vinyl siding for looks, however the composite prefab panels could have been simply coated with stucco.
Saulnier and German built the Recycled House on 1.46 acres of oceanfront property on family land in Meteghan River, Nova Scotia.
The exterior shell of the house is composed of nearly 200 panels made of recycled plastic bottles. Smaller panels were used for the eaves of the home.