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All Photos/exterior/roofline : flat/siding material : brick

Exterior Flat Roofline Brick Siding Material Design Photos and Ideas

Architect Daniel Segovia Molina translated a family’s mole-making ritual into a light-filled home with generous gathering spaces, interior gardens, and stained-glass windows.
The old and new volumes are clearly distinct in style. Visual connection is created by the the vertical rhythm of the new cladding echoing the timber work on the original gable roof, and the neutral color palette.
The impactful entry cladding—made from combed Alaskan Yellow Pine—and the custom front door were splurges in the project’s budget. Bhavani calls the back addition a "periscope" because of how it rises above the original home’s footprint.
The townhouse is definitely an upgrade compared to the Brooklyn apartment that Jeff and Kim shared.
The townhouse is definitely an upgrade compared to the Brooklyn apartment that Jeff and Kim shared.
The loft extension is arranged over two levels, with the form housing the study and terrace, and the upper front section the primary bedroom and en suite.
Day time facade looking straight on: A private residence in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, with its perforated brick facade being devised by programmatic needs.
Noho Architecture maximized space and natural light to revamp this cramped dwelling on a 14-foot-wide lot in Sydney.
The 1936 Herbert and Katherine Jacobs House in Madison, Wisconsin, marks the first Usonian-style home designed by Frank Lloyd Wright.
The brick-and-glass residence accommodates limited mobility with a lift between levels and seamless thresholds between indoors and out.
The owners toured this home, which surrounds a mature tipu tipu tree, while visiting relatives for the day. The brick is original to the 1947 construction.
Pine and gravel sleepers follow the site’s natural slope, weaving through the existing pine trees until reaching the home’s entrance.
CollectiveProject designed a three-story home in Bangalore, India that is fashioned from blocks handcrafted out of debris from the previous structure on site. Lush vegetation including mango, avocado, and citrus trees helps the home recede into the background.
The bedroom is elevated around five meters above the forest floor, and the space beneath has—like the green roof—been given back to the Bushveld. “Naturally, this space is shadier than the surrounding forest, so it creates a different microclimate for different species to flourish in that area,” says architect Ant Vervoort. “It’s an area that we have cultivated.”
The view from the rear lawn towards the house. The outdoor living room is accessible from the family room (on the right) and the living room (on the left).
To the front, the gardens are laid around a central lawn with a circling driveway which provides parking. There is also a garage for family cars.
Dad, a swimmer and triathlete, pops down to the river every chance he gets, rinsing off in the outdoor shower afterwards.
"Funton Old Chelsea Yellow brick with a Flemish-like bond is used to directly pick up on the existing predominant brick style of the older neighboring houses,
Setback from the street, this extremely private one level property has sliders with outdoor access, solar panels, and mountain views from every room.
Arcadia windows and doors with bronze finishes help achieve the homeowners' goal of indoor/outdoor living.
It’s hard to believe that, only two years ago, Jessy Moss and Steve Jocz’s glistening white home in Indian Wells, California, was being marketed as a teardown. Jessy, an interior designer who used to be a singer/songwriter, and Steve, a realtor who was once a member of the band Sum 41, saw the stucco-clad home’s potential and made it their mission to fix 50 years of decay. As the project unfolded, they researched the home’s origins, turning up troves of documents that strongly suggest it is an unrecognized work by midcentury icon William F. Cody. The circular concrete pavers in the driveway, replicas of originals, are reminiscent of pavers that Cody used for a motor court at another Southern California home.
The house has a front door, but it’s actually not the main entrance: That’s found around the side, via a soothing, wood-lined courtyard. It’s a natural space for outdoor entertaining, too, thanks to the built-in fireplace and bench.
DGN Studio renovated and extended a semidetached Victorian terrace near London Fields for clients Rebecca and Roman. The rear extension is defined by a material palette of exposed concrete and white-oiled oak, which was chosen for its durability, as well as its warm texture and grain. “We are very aware of the dialogue around the sustainability of concrete as a building material, so we were keen to make sure its use was related to a specific set of practical tasks for which it would stand the test of time,” says DGN studio cofounder Geraldine Ng.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">London-based practice Studio Ben Allen implemented prefab elements to recast a dark and dated Victorian terrace home for its longtime residents in just four days. The architects expanded the rear of the home, adding a new kitchen and two bathrooms. The entire update is swathed in a chromatic series of green-, blue-, and red-pigmented concrete.</span>
Two of the home's three levels rise from the site's original garden wall, presenting an impressive elevation from the street.
The micro home that Architect George designed for a young couple in Newton, Sydney, Australia, features a greenery-filled courtyard that ties the interior of the home to the outdoors.
"The privacy screen was an important component in terms of the dialogue with context,
A corner townhouse that borders the Warren Place Mews in Brooklyn was occupied by the same family for generations. Architect Nate McBride, who reworked the interior for the new owner points out that the window heights get dramatically smaller the higher up you go.
Neufeld chose brick for the addition so it related to the existing house, but wanted to underscore the temporal contrast between the two parts of the building. “Let new be new, and old be old,” says Neufeld. The switchback layout of the slim-lined steel staircase doesn’t encroach on the yard.
The position of the garage creates a clear axis that marks the main entrance to the residence. It follows the same axis as the preexisting access road, which allowed for the architects to mitigate impact on the site and surrounding landscape.
"With its mature white pines and open views of the river, the site is blessed with exceptional qualities," says architect Sergio Morales. "The presence of a natural clearing bathed [in] a delicate, natural light [offered] the optimal location for the residence."
The exterior wall’s gentle curve conveys a sense of enclosure.
The curved brick wall was formed in relation to the pine forest on which the property is situated, and it continues throughout the main residence as an interior partition.
The home’s imposing entrance conceals a tranquil inner courtyard.
LANZA Atelier’s Forest House is a triumph of artisanal expertise and sensitivity toward nature.
The front corner of the renovated building is dedicated to a commercial space, while the rear is a one-bedroom apartment with a studio and private exterior patio.
The brick shell of the 1,863-square-foot building was painted matte black, which "makes the roof float in a wonderful way and accentuates the white framing of the windows," says Ali.
Solar panels line the roof to soak up the Australian sun. The home doesn’t use any gas—the cooktop is induction, and heating and hot water come from a heat pump.
For the exterior, a mix of materials work together: the brick of the new house, the weatherboard of the previous house, and a timber screen to connect them. "It’s a link between old and new," says Welsch.
Built at a 45-degree angle on the site, the home stretches out over the property to make use of every inch of land. The unusual layout also gives every room a vista into another space.
The exterior of the home, with its playful sprinkle of blue and white bricks, matches the interior finish, creating a connection between indoors and outdoors.
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